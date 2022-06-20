Twitter users have commented on photos of deceased American rapper 2Pac that have been posted on Twitter

Some have argued that the photos have been edited to make them look recent while others claim he had good photos in the past

Tupac Shakur, popularly known as 2Pac was shot on September 16, 1996, during a drive-by shootout

Photos of the late Tupac Amaru Shakur famously called 2Pac, have resurfaced on social media, causing netizens to react to them.

A tweet of some clear 2Pac pictures by Ghanaian twitter influencer Kalyjay has attracted mixed reactions from users on the bird app.

The late Tupac Shakur @gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

While some are of the view that the photos have been enhanced by editing software, others maintained that the 80s had good camera equipment back then.

Here are some tweets from netizens who thought Tupac was still alive:

Kobby tweeted another pic with the caption:

Chale this one too dey oo man never die.

Amonu Osita alleged that:

What if this picture is a recent picture and his people saw the narrative it was building up on social media and decided to rather photoshop so it looks like it’s an old picture they edited and the fake is actually the original and the original is the fake

Keyboardxer argued:

Tell me he's Alive!

Kweku Dann asked:

What if the they've edited it to make it old

CEO Kitheka posted a picture of a 2Pac lookalike in nose mask, captioning it:

He's so around

Others also held the assertion that the pictures had been enhanced to look recent

AcousTic wrote:

Aswear the one editing them be clazzzy

Captain maintained that Pac would be spotting grey hairs in the pictures:

2PAC died when he was 25yrs of age if it happens he's alive right now we'll be seeing gray hair

Tetteh Dapper applauded the one who edited the pictures

The editor be serious.the person can scam the whole world

Kwame Berlin suggested that:

There is an AI programme that can do that

