Actress Nadia Buari recently shared a video of a bonding moment with one of her daughters on social media

The video showed Nadia cuddling the girl while talking about the special bond between mothers and their daughters

Nadia's video with her daughter has stirred lots of reactions including one from Nana Aba Anamoah who was in awe

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has given mummy and daughter goals as she shared a video of herself with one of her baby girls.

The video shows the actress having a moment of bonding with the pretty little girl while they spent time at home.

In the video which was shared on Instagram, Nadia is seen lying down with her daughter and playing with her.

Nana Aba has gushed over Nadia Buari's daughter Photo source: @iamnadiabuari, @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The actress' hand was in the hair of the little girl as if she was cuddling her to sleep. The girl had her mouth on the cheek of her mother.

The clip also had Nadia mimicking a talk about mothers and their friendships with their daughters.

""A daughter is God's way of saying 'I thought you could use a lifelong friend.' Choose to raise a queen to forever be your side," she said.

Looking at the little girl, she seems to be the youngest among the actress' four daughters which include a set of twins.

See the video below:

Nana Aba, others ret to Nadia's video

The video of Nadia and her daughter has warmed hearts on social media. Many of the actress' followers have been left in awe after seeing it. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah (thenanaaba) said:

"Awwwwww Nadia ."

gabriellaoge said:

"Cheers thank you ."

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"BEAUTIFUL family ❤️❤️❤️."

efyawinslet said:

"Your daughter is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

ceyejay said:

"We're patiently waiting to see the beautiful faces of our online nieces ."

Nadia Buari Sends Lovely Message To Dumelo's Wife Over Their Baby Girl

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress Nadia Buari had congratulated John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, on getting their first daughter and second child.

The actress who shared pregnancy photos of Dumelo's wife also promised to shower love on the baby girl.

Dumelo and Gifty announced unveiled their baby girl who was born exactly one year ago with lovely photos and videos.

Source: YEN.com.gh