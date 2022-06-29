Jackie Appiah's house at Trassaco estate has been trending after a video of it popped up on social media

Amid the trend a photo from the actress' plush kitchen inside the building has also emerged online

The photo shows the actress in a relaxed pose in the kitchen as she held a wine glass with smiles

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has been trending on social media after a video of her house at Trassaco estate in Accra popped up online.

As previously the video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

Since the video emerged about five days ago, it has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians across various social media platforms.

Jackie Appiah's kitchen is beautiful Photo source: @jackieappiah

As the conversation about Jackie's house lingers on, more details from the interior of the mansion keep coming up.

Jackie Appiah's kitchen in her Trassaco mansion

The latest is a photo of the kitchen in Jackie Appiah's house. With the magnificence of the building, its kitchen was always going to be plush.

And from the photo, Jackie's kitchen meets this expectation. It is a kitchen made in a black and white theme.

While the walls and furniture including tables and kitchen cabinets are white in colour, the glasses and other electronic items are black.

Jackie who was dressed in a loose full dress stood in the kitchen holding a wine glass and smiling for the camera.

Details of how Jackie Appiah started building her plush Trassaco mansion 10 years ago

Meanwhile, Ace broadcaster Randy Abbey has defended Jackie Appiah saying the building was started about 10 years ago.

Randy Abbey who was speaking on his show on Metro TV indicated that Jackie had other sources of income apart from acting.

List of Jackie Appiah's sources of income pops up

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actor Prince David Osei has lambasted those criticising Jackie's new mansion.

In a post on his Instagram page, Jackie has worked hard enough as an actress and deserves everything she has been able to achieve.

To prove his point, the actor listed some of the avenues through which Jackie gets the money. He indicated apart from the regular movies she shoots, Jackie has done so many commercials (both TV and billboards)

