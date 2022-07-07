Celebrity blogger Felix Nana Yaw Adomako, popularly known Zionfelix, turned a year older on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The blogger had a memorable celebration as many people took to social media to wish share goodwill messages for him.

Notable among those celebrating Zionfelix were his two baby mamas, Mina Lawani a.k.a. Minalyn, and Italy-based Erica Amoa.

Zionfelix had a memorable celebration on his birthday Photo source: @zionfelxidotcom, @minalyntouch, @ericus_kyem

Source: Instagram

Minalyn, the mother of Zionfelix's daughter Adepa Pax and Erica, the mother of Zion's son Adom Jnr, took to their social media pages to share lovely photos of their children with their dad.

Mina was the first to post Zion and she said:

"Happy birthday Adepa papa @zionfelixdotcom May the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places. God bless you and thanks for being a great dad. we love you ❤️."

Not long after, Erica also shared photos of Zionfelix with the caption:

"Happy birthday Adom Snr.. @zionfelixdotcom."

Zionfelix's children

Erica also shared a photo of her son with his dad saying:

"Happy birthday daddy ."

Just like Erica, Minalyn also shared images of her daughter with her dad with the caption:

"Happy Birthday to my PAPA @zionfelixdotcom God bless you daddy. ❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh