Afia Schwarzenegger celebrated her daughter's eighth birthday in style as she threw a nice party for the little empress

The media personality shared some beautiful photos of her small girl, which show how much she has grown

The photos of the beautiful little Adiepena G. Amankona had netizens gushing over her cuteness and wishing her a happy birthday

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger was a happy mother as she celebrated her daughter's 8th birthday. Afia threw a nice party for Adiepenaa and invited her friends.

Afia shared some nice photos of Adiepena on Instagram, and fans gushed over her. Adiepena is growing very fast.

Photo: Five New Photos Of Afia Schwarzenegger's Daughter Source: queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

She looks a lot like her mother. YEN.com.gh spotted five cute photos of the birthday girl.

1. Adiepena looked beautiful in her cute white outfit.

2. Birthday girl had all the balloons on her special day as she posed for the cameras.

3. Afia's baby girl has style. She wore a beautiful purple outfit which matched the balloons around her.

4. A happy Adiepena got into the birthday mood as she held a colourful balloon while posing in her brown Fendi attire.

5. The young lady warmed hearts with her cuteness in this photo. She looked a lot like her mom here.

Folks wished Adiepena a happy birthday as they were excited to see new photos of the media personality's daughter.

beautygascious had this to say:

Happy birthday sis may the gud lord bless you and grant you all the wishes you deserve in life enjoy your day love ❤️

yaaserwaa3624 also commented, saying:

Aah wo y3 isokani kaayir3 ampa happy birthday princess ur look so nice and beautiful

