Shatta Wale has shared his thoughts on reports that his mother, Elsie Avemegah, is getting married to Kofi Adjorlolo

According to Shatta Wale, he has heard of the rumours and has nothing against it should it happen

The Dancehall music star described Kofi Adjorlolo as an accomplished actor who has done so well for himself

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has finally reacted to the news that his mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, is getting married.

A few days ago, reports surfaced online that Shatta Wale's mother was going to marry veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

The reports carried by Hot FM claimed Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama were far advanced with plans for the wedding and were soon going to release a date for the ceremony.

Not long after the initial report, rumours surfaced that Shatta Wale was against the idea of a wedding between his mother and Adjorlolo. This triggered a response from Shatta Wale's mother, as reported by Ghanaweb.

Shatta Wale endorses Adjorlolo and his mother

But in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Shatta Wale denied the latter rumours.

According to him, he has not made any attempt to block any relationship between his mother and the veteran actor.

H explained that he only read the report on social media, adding that he was not in the position to take such a decision for his mother.

Answering further questions on the 'impending wedding', Shatta Wale expressed his happiness, saying it was going to make their family on with famous people.

He also likened Kofi Adjorlolo to Denzel Washington, saying the veteran was Ghana's version of the American actor.

"My mother is already famous because of her appearance on radio and Kofi Adjorlolo is a veteran who has done so well in his career. He is like the Denzel Washington of Ghana. If we were in America and he was going marry my mother I would be a billionaire," he said amid some laughter.

Watch Shatta Wale's full interview below:

