Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica had drawn attention after a video showed him at Zeno’s Yoghurt Bar in Abelemkpe

He was seen entering an old Toyota Corolla, a sharp contrast to the luxury cars many associated him with

The video had sparked reactions as some people linked the moment to reports about his frozen assets

Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has become a topic of discussion again after a video of him in Accra surfaced online.

Abu Trica spotted in modest Corolla amid asset freeze reports. Image credit: Abu.trica.9, coo.kyei

Source: Instagram

The video, reportedly taken around Zeno’s Yoghurt Bar at Abelemkpe, showed the Ghanaian socialite stepping out and heading towards an old Toyota Corolla.

The car, believed to be a 2009 model, was parked by the roadside as he made his way into the back seat.

What caught the attention of many people was not just his public appearance, but the kind of car he was seen using.

Abu Trica, who had long been associated with a flashy lifestyle, was known for moving around in expensive vehicles, including a Tesla Cybertruck, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and other luxury cars.

His latest outing, however, looked very different from the lifestyle many had seen online in the past.

Abu Trica's Corolla video stirred debate

The video quickly got people talking on social media, with many sharing different opinions about his current lifestyle.

Some people described the moment as a humbling one, especially because Abu Trica had often been linked to big cars and a lavish public image.

Others said the video showed how quickly someone’s life could change when legal troubles and financial restrictions enter the picture.

Check out some comments below:

Nonchalant commented:

"Where are his cars?"

jb4 everr commented:

"I hope he bounces back."

Daniel Kwame commented:

"Very sad, nothing is permanent in this world."

ATL Hunchocho commented:

"Oh chale."

Stevensmith commented:

"Peace of mind.

Watch the X video of Abu Trica's current lifestyle below:

The comment captured the feeling of many people who saw the clip, as they compared his previous luxury image to the modest car he was seen entering.

Luxury image meets new reality

Some people also linked the scene to reports that some assets connected to Abu Trica had been frozen or seized amid his ongoing legal issues.

Although he has been granted bail, that does not automatically mean he gets full access to every asset reportedly affected by the case. If cars, money, or properties are under restriction, they can only be released through the right legal process.

For that reason, many social media users said it was not surprising to see him being driven around in a more modest car.

The Abelemkpe video has now added another chapter to Abu Trica’s public story. From luxury cars to an old Corolla, many believe the moment has become a reminder that public image, comfort, and wealth can shift faster than people expect.

Abu Trica emotionally recounts how his sister died after his arrest and prolonged incarceration on fraud charges. Image credit: GHArticles, AbuTrica, Gossips24TV

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica speaks about sister's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica recounted how his sister died while he remained in custody after his arrest by the FBI.

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, he attributed his sister's death to the stress she went through fighting his unjust incarceration.

Source: YEN.com.gh