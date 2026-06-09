Abu Trica Spotted in Old Toyota Corolla As Video Sparks Talk About His Changed Lifestyle
- Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica had drawn attention after a video showed him at Zeno’s Yoghurt Bar in Abelemkpe
- He was seen entering an old Toyota Corolla, a sharp contrast to the luxury cars many associated him with
- The video had sparked reactions as some people linked the moment to reports about his frozen assets
Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has become a topic of discussion again after a video of him in Accra surfaced online.
The video, reportedly taken around Zeno’s Yoghurt Bar at Abelemkpe, showed the Ghanaian socialite stepping out and heading towards an old Toyota Corolla.
The car, believed to be a 2009 model, was parked by the roadside as he made his way into the back seat.
What caught the attention of many people was not just his public appearance, but the kind of car he was seen using.
Abu Trica, who had long been associated with a flashy lifestyle, was known for moving around in expensive vehicles, including a Tesla Cybertruck, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and other luxury cars.
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His latest outing, however, looked very different from the lifestyle many had seen online in the past.
Abu Trica's Corolla video stirred debate
The video quickly got people talking on social media, with many sharing different opinions about his current lifestyle.
Some people described the moment as a humbling one, especially because Abu Trica had often been linked to big cars and a lavish public image.
Others said the video showed how quickly someone’s life could change when legal troubles and financial restrictions enter the picture.
Check out some comments below:
Nonchalant commented:
"Where are his cars?"
jb4 everr commented:
"I hope he bounces back."
Daniel Kwame commented:
"Very sad, nothing is permanent in this world."
ATL Hunchocho commented:
"Oh chale."
Stevensmith commented:
"Peace of mind.
Watch the X video of Abu Trica's current lifestyle below:
The comment captured the feeling of many people who saw the clip, as they compared his previous luxury image to the modest car he was seen entering.
Luxury image meets new reality
Some people also linked the scene to reports that some assets connected to Abu Trica had been frozen or seized amid his ongoing legal issues.
Although he has been granted bail, that does not automatically mean he gets full access to every asset reportedly affected by the case. If cars, money, or properties are under restriction, they can only be released through the right legal process.
For that reason, many social media users said it was not surprising to see him being driven around in a more modest car.
The Abelemkpe video has now added another chapter to Abu Trica’s public story. From luxury cars to an old Corolla, many believe the moment has become a reminder that public image, comfort, and wealth can shift faster than people expect.
Abu Trica speaks about sister's death
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica recounted how his sister died while he remained in custody after his arrest by the FBI.
In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, he attributed his sister's death to the stress she went through fighting his unjust incarceration.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.