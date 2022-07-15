Entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has shared his reaction to the alleged lawsuit filed against him

This comes at the back of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, reportedly filing a suit against Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic

Taking to his WhatsApp status to share his reaction to the news, he said how confused he was about the sudden lawsuit

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has reacted to the alleged lawsuit against him and others involved in the production of the hit entertainment show United Showbiz on UTV.

Chairman Wontumi and Mr Logic. Photo Source. @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The popular and frequent guest on the show contributed to discussions pertaining to the rising issues surrounding Afia Schwarzenegger as well as current issues which trended in the media during the week.

He was a guest on Saturday, July 9, 2022, edition of United Showbiz, together with Bulldog, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Kwame A Plus, as well as Afia Schwarzenegger, with Nana Ama McBrown Mensah as the host for the night.

Taking to his WhatsApp status to share his reaction, he said,

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Contempt of court s3 s3n? Ahh what did I say Hmm"

In the post, he shared his confusion about why the popular business mogul would want to pursue a lawsuit against him.

However, United Television, in a press statement signed by the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Dr. Fadda Dickson, issued a public apology to Chairman Wontumi.

The prominent media house apologised to Wontumi for comments made in respect of him on United Showbiz which was aired on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

"It was not the intent of the station and its management to bring the hard-earned reputation of Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka chairman wontumi into any disrepute," a portion of the statement said.

Wontumi Sues, McBrown, Afia Schwar, Fadda Dickson, A Plus, Mr Logic; Details Drop In Photo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, has reportedly filed a suit against Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic.

The suit follows claims Afia Schwar made about Wontumi on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, which was hosted by McBrown.

Afia Schwarzenegger had insisted on the show that she once had an amorous relationship with Wontumi.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh