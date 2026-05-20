In a resurfaced viral video, Pastor Dolapo Lawal of Zoehousehold Global Church was captured telling his congregation that Arsenal could never win the Premier League

Following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Arsenal were officially crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years

To appease the Gunners, the young, vocal preacher has formally announced an "Arsenal Fans Special Thanksgiving Service" as a public apology

The 22-year-old top-flight title drought is finally over for Arsenal Football Club, but in Nigeria, the celebration has extended straight from the pubs to the church altar.

Pastor Dolapo Lawal holds a special Thanksgiving service for Arsenal fans after the club wins the Premier League. Image credit: thedolapolawal/Instagram, GossipMillNaija/X

Source: UGC

Pastor Dolapo Lawal, the leader of Zoehousehold Global, has found himself at the receiving end of endless social media trolling after his highly confident "prophecy" regarding the Gunners collapsed overnight.

Weeks before the title decider, a viral clip shared by Gossip Mill Nigeria showed the youthful, football-loving pastor addressing his church members on the spiritual state of the North London club.

Pastor Dolapo, who frequently weaves football analysis and heavy banter into his sermons, had confidently written off Mikel Arteta's squad.

"Arsenal cannot win. Even if the gap is 29 points, Arsenal cannot win. They are just cursed," the preacher declared to mixed reactions from the football fans in his auditorium.

However, football logic and reality rewrote the script on Tuesday, May 19. Manchester City needed an absolute victory at the Vitality Stadium against AFC Bournemouth to keep the high-stakes race alive. Instead, a dramatic 1-1 draw—sealed after a late Erling Haaland equaliser failed to produce a winner—handed Arsenal an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table, making them the official 2025/2026 Premier League champions.

Watch the X video below.

Pastor Dolapo apologises after Arsenal win

Realising that the "Gunners" in his ministry were gearing up for a massive counter-attack, Pastor Dolapo swiftly took to his Instagram page to issue a hilarious, peace-offering address.

Rather than shying away, the preacher opted to celebrate with his victorious members.

"Arsenal fans, a special thanksgiving service for you people! We are going to thank God for you," the pastor laughed in the video update.

"Come with your jerseys. This is my public apology to you people".

Taking the banter a step further, jubilant Arsenal fans have jokingly requested that the deeply heartbroken Manchester City and Manchester United supporters within the church be mandated to play the musical instruments and lead the praise-and-worship sessions during the upcoming Sunday service on May 24.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Reactions to Pastor's apology to Arsenal fans

The intersection of local faith and global sports has created massive waves of laughter across West African timelines:

@wesleyadii wrote:

"I forgive you, pastor! I am coming to church live on Sunday rocking my Bukayo Saka jersey. Treat us like the champions we are! ❤️❤️❤️"

@gideonvese joked:

"😂😂😂 Manchester City fans will play the musical instruments on Sunday, and they must play it with tears in their eyes!"

@kweenydee commented:

"😂 It's the savage 'Praise God' for me, even though he didn't want us to win 😊😊😊. We love you jare, Pastor Dolapo. This is how a true leader handles banter with humility."

@stphmcdek added:

"And Manchester United players will dance! Cunha will lead the choreography team while we lift our holy hands in our red kits."

@ifbnw simply reacted:

“Praise God. Congrats to all Arsenal fans worldwide. The curse has finally broken! 😭😭😂😂😂"

Pep Guardiola congratulates Arteta and Arsenal

YEN.com.gh on May 20, 2026, reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke for the first time after Arsenal officially won the 2025/26 Premier League title.

City needed a victory against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, to keep the title race alive heading into the final weekend of the season.

Instead, a frustrating 1-1 away draw at the Vitality Stadium confirmed Arsenal as champions of England for the first time in 22 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh