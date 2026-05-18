Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has graduated from Tufts University and celebrated with heartfelt social media post

Attah, known for his role as Agu in Beasts of No Nation, shared joyful graduation photos in a traditional kente sash

His journey from street discovery to international recognition and dedication to education has excited his followers

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has graduated from Tufts University in the US. He announced his graduation on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Beasts of No Nation actor, Abraham Attah, graduates from Tufts University in the US. Photo source: @abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

The actor known for his role as Agu in Beasts of No Nation, alongside Idris Elba, shared photos from what looked like his graduation ceremony.

The photos, posted on his Instagram page, showed him dressed in an academic gown with a colourful kente sash around his neck.

In the first slides, he posed with a white family, including an adult male and female, and a young male. He also posed with his school colleagues, who also had kente sashes on their necks.

Sharing the photos, Abraham Attah noted that everything has fallen into place.

"And it all worked out."

See Abraham Attah's Instagram post below:

Abraham Attah's movie career and US relocation

Abraham Attah became a popular name in the Ghanaian film industry after featuring alongside his colleague Strika in the 2015 Netflix-produced movie, Beasts of No Nation, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Before starring in the movie, the former child actor had no acting experience and was discovered on the streets of Ashaiman by the production crew during their visit to film in Ghana.

The high-profile movie also starred English-born Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba, Dr Likee's former camp member Strika and British-Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and producer, Ama K. Abebrese.

Abraham Attah gave a stellar acting performance in the movie as he played the role of Agu, a young and innocent boy recruited by a warlord into his rebel faction.

His performance earned him several accolades, including the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the Venice International Film Festival and the Rising Star Award from the Black Film Critics Circle.

After Beasts of No Nation became a smash hit in the international scene, Abraham Attah relocated to the US for a better life and also to further his education.

He enrolled at Tufts University in 2021.

Abraham Attah flaunts his rasta hairstyle with big round earrings. Photo source: @abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

Congrats pour in for Abraham Attah's graduation

Since Abraham Attah shared his graduation photos, congratulations have been pouring in for him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

ama_k_abebrese said:

"Congratulations 'son'. Well deserved!!🤗"

jaybusy_ said:

"Congratulations champ please try and remember your brother😢stryker."

official_fayadsalifu

"You did it, Agu 🥳🎉."

dammy_soft11

"Wow, that was fast! ❤️ Congratulations, brother, more wins my friend ❤️."

awuovie said:

"Congratulations 👏. Looking forward to seeing you on screen."

maralynlakin said:

"Congratulations Abraham!!! What a fabulous accomplishment!! It is only the beginning!!!"

Abraham Attah debuts dreadlocks and big earrings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abraham Attah debuted a new dreadlocks hairstyle with big earrings in photos he shared on social media.

The former child actor showed his muscular figure and handsome looks while taking selfies inside a washroom.

Abraham Attah's dreadlocks and big earrings garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh