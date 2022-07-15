Ghanaian musician Kwame A-Plus has fired shots at Chairman Wontumi amidst lawsuit brouhaha

The controversial public figure dropped footage of Chairman Wontumi taking shots at Ex-President Mahama and called him a hypocrite

The controversy erupted as a result of the latest episode of Utv's United Showbiz program and some comments that were passed on the show

Ghanaian musician Kwame A-Plus, known for his keen interest in politics, has fired shots at NPP Ashanti regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in response to a lawsuit Wontumi has filled against UTV and some panelists of the station's United Showbiz program.

The saga started when UTV hosted controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, on the show. She made some allegations about Wontumi that have not sat well with him.

Wontumi, in response to the allegations and comments made by Afia and some panelists on the show, has sued UTV, including United Showbiz host Nana Ama McBrown and others who featured on the show.

Kwame A-Plus, one of the panelists being sued, has angrily taken to his Instagram page to fire shots at Wontumi and dropped a video of him slandering Ex-President Mahama and feels he is a hypocrite for filing a lawsuit. According to him, Wontumi has a track record of doing the same thing he is suing them for. Netizens had their say on the matter.

Social Media Reactions

call_me_akushika did not side with A-Plus:

Y r u running away? I tot u said he's Ur brother dis not politics..u fink u can get backup wit dis video...meet him at da court

ohemaa_bakhita also wrote:

I think Politics is way different from a whole 4 hour TV program

makersveri also reacted saying:

Bro Kwame please don’t bring politics in this, keep supporting Afia n enjoy ur court case, we love you but to avoid problems always avoid it from coming.

mzz_maabena also said:

The bases on which he’s suing you for isn’t the same. He said those things about Mahama on political bases

Source: YEN.com.gh