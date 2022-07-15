Kwame A-Plus fired shots at Chairman Wontumi after he sued him and other personalities involved in the United Showbiz saga

Afia Schwarzenegger, who is responsible for erupting the saga, has shown support for A-Plus after he went for Wontumi

Ghanaians have reacted to A-Plus' shots at Wontumi and Afia's involvement in the saga, with many dropping interesting comments

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kwame A-Plus has recently slandered Chairman Wontumi for filing a lawsuit against him and others involved in the United Showbiz saga.

The issue started when Afia Schwarzenegger levelled some allegations against Chairman Wontumi, which he was displeased with, hence, taking UTV to court.

Afia Schwarzenegger & A-plus Source: queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

A photo of the lawsuit went viral hours after UTV issued an official apology to Chairman Wontumi. A-Plus was not pleased with the lawsuit and has gone for Wontumi's neck in an Instagram post.

Following his comments against Wontumi, Afia Schwar took to the comment section to throw her weight behind Kwame A-Plus. She commented with the emojis ''❤️❤️❤️'' showing she was in support of A-Plus' assertions.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pair seem like an inseparable duo as they usually agree on numerous occasions. Folks reacted to Afia's comment.

maxx_ass reacted:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger See mumu doom woman all because of you anything you touched become hell

richomie_jnr_carter wrote:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger so you people are playing with our minds oonnngg Sister Afia pls where from these love emojis

okyere166 was not to pleased with Afia's antics:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger she's happy because she has been able to drag people into this issue...for how long will you continue your life this way, all mouth is on you...ahba do you really sleep well?

Kwame A-Plus Fires Shots At Chairman Wontumi Amidst Law Suit Saga; Drops Interesting Footage

In other news, Ghanaian musician Kwame A-Plus has fired shots at Chairman Wontumi amidst lawsuit brouhaha.

The controversial public figure dropped footage of Chairman Wontumi taking shots at Ex-President Mahama and called him a hypocrite.

The controversy erupted as a result of the latest episode of UTV's United Showbiz program and some comments that were passed on the show.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh