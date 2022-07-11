Ghanaian actress and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed that she has filed a lawsuit against Chairman Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw

She hinted that she has sued both persons individually to a tune of GH¢4 million each for making false claims against her

She noted that they would not settle this dispute on social media but rather at the Accra High Court

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has confirmed that she has sued the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

She hinted that she is counter-suing Chairman Wontumi and lawyer Maurice Ampaw for GH¢8 million.

Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw, and Afia Schwarzenegger. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger lawyermauriceampaw_1

Source: Instagram

This comes on the back of Chairman Wontumi suing Afia Schwarzenegger for GH¢2 million on the basis of defamation after she accused him of being in an amorous relationship with her which he denied.

Afia Schwarzenegger alleged in a series of social media posts that she has had amorous relations with Chairman Wontumi.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"My lawyers have received their writ and we have entered an appearance. Also, we have filed a GH¢4 million suit at the Accra High Court. Eventually, we will serve them. I have sued Wontumi TV for GH¢4 million and sued Maurice Ampaw for GH¢4 million," she stated.

Afia Schwar, who appeared on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, January 9, 2022, further disclosed that they dated for over 16 months.

However, Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Maurice Ampaw came out to deny Afia’s allegations and asked her to desist from her constant attacks.

She mentioned some of the basis for the lawsuit, stating that Maurice Ampaw claimed that he has evidence that former president John Mahama has bought her a house

"He said Wontumi told him that I had intercourse with a dog and that I have various boyfriends I travel around with among other despicable things.

"So he will prove that in court. Wontumi TV also gave them the platform to publish falsehoods against me. They have sued for GH¢2 million, I and my lawyers have also sued for GH¢8 million. Let’s test the laws because for me, I believe in the judicial system and so we will meet in court," she added.

Afia Schwar Claims She Dated Wontumi For 16 Months, Lists Escapades In Video To Prove Herself

Comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has insisted that she once had an amorous relationship with Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

In her latest submission on the saga, Afia Schwar stated that her affair with Chairman Wontumi, as Antwi Boasiako is popularly known, was not a one-night stand.

To prove her point, Afia Schwar decided to list some of the times and places she got int*mate with Wontumi during their almost one-and-a-half years of love affair.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh