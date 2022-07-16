Media personality Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh has reportedly passed away, with news of his death surfacing on social media early Saturday morning

The cause of his sudden demise is not immediately known, but notable personalities including a former Ghanaian legislator, have confirmed his death

Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh's passing has left many internet users and loved ones in shock, with many still in disbelief

Media personality Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh has reportedly passed away, with news of his unexpected demise emerging on social media early Saturday morning.

Former Ghanaian legislator George Andah and media figure with Accra-based Class FM, Natalia Nana Ama Andoh, have confirmed his demise.

The late Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh worked closely with George Andah, a former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana.

Photos of the late Emmanuel Ugoh. Source: Emmanuel Ugoh

Source: Facebook

The deceased also worked as a presenter at Uniiq 95.7 FM and as a public relations consultant with several A-list entertainment personalities in Ghana and Nigeria.

Ugoh's sudden death has sent shock waves across social media following news of his passing on the morning of Saturday, July 16.

''Oh oh oh Emmanuel why? . Rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Lord,'' George Andah wrote on Facebook.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Screenshot and photo of Emmanuel Ugoh. Source: Natalia Andoh

Source: Facebook

Citi FM/TV entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie asked under Natalia's post:

''What?''

Reactions to George Andah's post:

Rhoda Wilson asked:

''I cannot believe this. Oscar?''

Class FM presenter Natalia Nana Ama Andoh said;

''I’m short of words. Truly heartbreaking.''

Source: YEN.com.gh