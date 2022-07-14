The management of United Television has apologised to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The station's apology is in relation to the recent appearance of Afia Schwarzenegger on its United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Schwar, while on the show, lambasted Chairman Wontumi, who had instituted a court action against her over her claims that Wontumi had an affair with her.

Source: Instagram

Following the show, many Ghanaians on social media have fired the host, the station, and panellists for allowing Schwar to badmouth Wontumi and others on the show.

Days after the backlash, UTV has issued a letter to render an apology without prejudice to Chairman Wontumi

In a letter signed by Fadd Dickson, UTV apologised for any harm or inconvenience Afia Schwar's appearance and claims on the show might have caused Wontumi.

See the letter as shared on Instagram below:

