Rapper and businessman D-Black has celebrated his pretty daughter Alexis as she celebrates her 13th birthday

The proud father shared a photo and videos showing some of the moments he shared with his daughter in the past

D-Black's photo and videos have caught attention on social media, especially, because of the girl's big looks and beauty

Ghanaian rapper D-Black, known in private life as Desmond Blackmore, has shared videos and a photo of his daughter Alexis online.

The beautiful daughter turned 13 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The proud father shared the images to celebrate the young lady.

The father and daughter were spotted having a hearty conversation in the first slide. After bursting into laughter, Alexis brought out pair of black sunglasses and put them on.

The second slide showed the 13-year-old looking all-grown with beautiful braids in an up-close shot.

The last slide showed a younger-looking Alexis picking many wads of Cedi notes from a bag while talking to her dad.

Sharing the photo and videos, D-Black described his teen daughter as his princess and wished her well.

"Happy 13th Birthday to my lil g. Lexie ❤️. May GOD keep you safe forever Princess," he said.

D-Black's fans celebrate his daughter

mizta_drizzle53 said:

13 years see the money she hold. I’m about 23 years and the last time I held 1k then adey go pay school fees for School ...Herr life

iamami_85 said:

Big girl things now! Happiest of birthdays to daddy’s girl @dblackgh may she grow up in good health, surrounded by love, joy and happiness

chi.chi_dj said:

Awww Hbd Lexie I wish you many more beautiful years to come

addi.bills said:

This one 13yrs Eii then this prisons ish de3r people go go paaa cos eish

rubama_rms_daterush_8 said:

Happy birthday to de princess of the house May God guide and protect you always

