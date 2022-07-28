Ghanaian musician Becca has shown off her luxurious home with beautiful interior in some photos she shared on her Instagram page

The music icon gave fans a sneak peek of her luxurious lifestyle as she slayed in the beautiful photos leaving many stunned

The photo had folks gushing over the musician's beauty, with celebrities like Mzvee and Salma Munim showing their admiration

Ghanaian music icon, Becca, has shown off her luxurious home in some new photos leaving peeps impressed.

The beautiful interior of the edifice was complimented by Becca's gorgeous self as she slayed in a beautiful outfit.

Photos: Becca Source: beccaafrica

Source: Instagram

The veteran music artist looked stunning in a long sleeve silk top and a designer red skirt. The photos had many impressed as they took to the comment section to fawn over Becca.

Celebrities like Mzvee and Salma Munim showed love to Becca as they expressed their admiration. Becca keeps getting even more beautiful as time passes, and with each photo she shares on Instagram, she stuns Ghanaians with her exquisite looks.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some heartwarming comments made by Becca's admirers.

Social Media Reactions

u_r_cute_dats_y_i said:

Classy as always

rapkey_official showed love to Becca

Too cute love from❤️❤️

jackchasterradioguy reacted to the photo:

Such a beauty ❤️❤️

sylviawoodeamissah could not hold back her admiration:

Woooooooooooooosh you looking ravishing

winifreddwomo also wrote:

Sweet sixteen FOREVER young

son_of_dampare wrote:

Mother of Nature

