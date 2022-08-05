Ghanaian musician Black Sherif thrilled a huge crowd at the 'Its About Time Concert', which took place in the U.S without being there

The young superstar's 'Kwaku The Traveler' song had fans cheering loudly at the show, although he was not present

Videos from the concert spread across social media, and Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing Black Sherif's international appeal get stronger

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has made a massive impact on a crowd at the Its About Time Concert, which took place in Newyork.

The show was organised by Sarkodie and R2bees and had numerous Ghanaian artistes on the bill. Even though Sherif was not invited to the concert, the young man's presence was felt.

Black Sheriff, huge crowd, Source: blacksherif, zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

A video of the crowd singing Black Sherief's Kwaku The Traveler loudly without him being present has surprised many Ghanaians.

The young super star's song was played at the show, and folks attending were filled with massive excitement as they recited the lyrics of the song word for word.

Videos from the event went viral on social media, and many Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing the kind of influence Sherif has on his international audience. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the incredible moment.

Social Media Reactions

kcbbysong was surprised to see the crowd:

Eish so all these people are in USA alone wooow

e.l.n1no said:

guys going places

andoh_benjamin made a hilarious comment:

enti all dese people tear runner away without ghana card

money_fresh24 also said:

That is incredible

ransforddarko17 commented:

Goosebumps

albert_emu was also impressed:

When blessing follow you no body can stop it

