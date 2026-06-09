Rita Marley, the widow of reggae legend Bob Marley, has lived in Ghana for decades

Photos of a property linked to her in Akuapem recently surfaced on social media

The residence's unique design and Rastafarian colours caught the attention of many viewers

Rita Marley, the widow of legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley, has once again become a topic of discussion after photos of a residence known as the historic Studio One.

Rare photos of Rita Marley’s Akuapem residence emerge. Image credit: Hero_waik & Ghana the Black Star Africa

Source: UGC

The images, which have been circulating on social media, showed a serene compound in the Akuapem area of the Eastern Region.

The property featured lush greenery, a spacious lawn, and walls painted in the iconic red, gold, and green colours closely associated with the Rastafarian movement.

Many social media users expressed amazement after learning that Rita Marley has been living in Ghana for many years. Others praised her deep connection to the country and her decision to make Ghana her home away from Jamaica.

Rita Marley has maintained strong ties with Ghana for decades and is one of the most prominent members of the Marley family residing on the African continent.

Her presence in the country has contributed to cultural exchanges between Ghana and Jamaica over the years.

Rita Marley’s connection to Ghana

The celebrated singer and philanthropist relocated to Ghana years ago and eventually became a Ghanaian citizen. Through her charitable initiatives and community projects, she has supported education, youth development, and cultural programmes in various parts of the country.

Her foundation has also been involved in several humanitarian activities aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable people, particularly children and women.

Check out the TikTok photos of her residence below:

Many Ghanaians have come to view Rita Marley as one of their own because of her long-standing commitment to the country and her involvement in local development efforts.

Bob Marley’s legacy lives on

Bob Marley was born on February 6, 1945, in Jamaica and is one of the most influential musicians in history.

Through timeless songs such as One Love, No Woman, No Cry, Redemption Song, and Three Little Birds, he helped popularise reggae music across the world while promoting messages of unity, peace, and social justice.

The Jamaican icon achieved global fame as the frontman of The Wailers and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His music continues to inspire generations decades after it was first released.

Marley died on May 11, 1981, at the age of 36 after battling cancer. Despite his passing more than 45 years ago, his influence remains strong worldwide, with his songs still enjoyed by millions and his legacy carried on by his family, including his wife, Rita Marley, who has lived in Ghana for many years.

Jamaican dancehall star, Popcaan, is enstooled as a chief of the Asebu Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana, sparking debate. Image credit: @dearcobby

Source: Instagram

Popcaan enstooled as a chief in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh Award-winning Jamaican artist, Popcaan, has been enstooled as a Chief of the Aseibu Traditional Area in Ghana's Central Region.

He was conferred the title Aboafohen of the Apagyahen Division in a glamorous ceremony attended by chiefs, elders, and residents.

The new title of the singer has sparked massive reactions among fans and music lovers on social media, who shared mixed opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh