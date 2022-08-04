Nigerian musician Davido is having a good time in Ghana, and he has thrown a private party for himself and his crew

The superstar has been in Ghana for some days, and he has been shown great hospitability by Ghanaians upon his arrival

The musician and his boys invited Men's Cook to serve them at their party, and they made the occasion a beautiful one

Nigerian musician Davido has landed in Ghana, and the ace music artiste is having a good time in the motherland. He received great hospitality upon his arrival in the country.

The O.B.O. crew touched down in Ghana days ago and made their presence known as they toured Accra in a fleet of luxury cars.

To make his stay more enjoyable, Davido threw a private party and had a good time with his boys and a few guests. Men's Cook made the grand feast memorable as they graced the occasion with some appetising food.

YEN.com.gh sighted videos from the event, and fans have shown excitement at seeing the superstar hang in Ghana. See Video Here

Reactions To Davido Chilling In Ghana

joetexjewelleryshop was impressed with the luxury home:

Baba house

sarkcessful_b was excited:

Bebia 3h) y3d3 de3 3y3

bukeop175 said:

Amazing 001-baddest

bukeop175 praised Davido:

LEGEND IN THE GAME

