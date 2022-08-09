Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and actress Jackie Appiah in a video were spotted hanging out together

The pair looked excited to be in the company of each other as their smiles showed brightly throughout the video

The footage made rounds on social media, and Ghanaians were excited to see the two legendary personalities spend time together

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah was spotted chilling with Jackie Appiah in a rare video.

The two had expressions of happiness on their faces as they shined their perfect white set of teeth throughout the video.

It is unclear where exactly they were, but it looked like the two celebrities were at the location for lunch. Two idols are not often seen together; hence most folks find it refreshing to see them bond. Jackie was in a beautiful sea blue dress, while Nana Aba slayed in a pretty black dress.

The two personalities are one of the biggest in their line of work. Nana Aba is one of the best Ghanaian tv presenters, having cut her teeth in the media business at Tv3 and GhOne, whiles Jackie Appiah is one of the best Ghanaian actresses of all time. She has starred in numerous movies and has been on the tv screens of Ghanaians for years.

The two successful women live an enviable life of glamour as they go on trips abroad and hang out in exotic locations. It is beautiful to see their hard work over the years pay off, and they can now live a soft life.

Jackie and Nana Aba are great role models for young girls and women to emulate and aspire to be like.

