Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar has been spotted chilling with American boxer Floyd Mayweather

The two wealthy young men talked about their wealth and encouraged folks to live life to the fullest

Ghanaians were excited to see the iconic pair bond as they fawned over them, with many dropping interesting comments

Ghanaian millionaire and business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has been spotted chilling with legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The two young millionaires looked dapper in their expensive outfits. Cheddar was dressed like an Arabian Prince, with a turban wrapped around his head. He wore a black shirt, jeans, and long boots.

Cheddar's outfit screamed money as he complimented it with some beautiful jewellery. Floyd also wore some fashionable apparel.

He had on a black t-shirt and hoodie, jeans and sneakers. The boxer was covered in jewellery from his neck to his wrist.

The two millionaires looked excited to see each other as they bonded and talked money. Floyd encouraged folks to live life to the fullest.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Cheddar And Floyd

israel___leee said:

My favourite number is 0 too because I want to see it increasing everyday❤️

shine_all_my_life_ also wrote:

the year I found out freedom is richer I fell flat but good friends really

koffi_riichiie_stackz praised the pair:

black KINGS!! These two can change Africa

extracare_foods also commented:

I love FJC. I love you so much bro. We the blacks are proud of you

deadlineyrn wrote:

@iamfreedom ❤️my biggest role model , GOD bless you sir

