A 78-year-old Ghanaian has revealed he has given birth to 34 children in total with 32 still alive

According to him, 20 of the children come from 20 different mothers and he is not done giving birth yet

In a video going viral, the Ghanaian man asked other men to be like him and gave numerous children

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The video of a 78-year-old Ghanaian man is beginning to heap massive reactions on social media as it captures a rather interesting set of revelations he made.

According to the farmer, he is currently living with a 35-year-old woman with whom he has five children but in his entire life, he has had 34 children but only 32 are currently alive.

He also added that 20 of his children come from 20 different mothers and he would want men to emulate his ways.

Photo credit: @edem.srem.afrikanticha via Facebook; hadynyah via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Why he had so many children

When asked what his motivation for giving birth was, the aged man attributed all the 'glory' to God for blessing him with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My present wife is 35-year-old and we have five children but we are not yet done. We will have more," he said.

Reactions from social media users

Prince Ko Fi said:

One of the reasons I am against the wholesale idea of FREE SHS. One person alone 32 kids and government should pay for fees of such a person's kids . I believe there should be a cap. One person biaa one or two kids should benefit from Free SHS.

Shaibu Sahada indicated:

He thinks this is funny. But this is part of the problems of Ghana. How could he effectively raise 32 children? Those children are very likely not to have any good upbringing, and he and them all become a burden to society and the tax payer. Only poor people will take a delight in something like this.

Dyer Tsoeke mentioned:

He doesn't beat Togbe Asilenu who has 100+ children. On the real Shaibu Sahada raised some valid points we should be concerned about.

Watch the video below

Ghanaian man with 43 Wives and 200 Children Discovered in Upper East

In a similar story, a man who was simply identified as Nana has been found to have over 200 children with his 43 wives in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Angel TV Morning Show (Anopa Bofo) crew led by Kofi Adomah journeyed to Tenzuku, the village that is a 13-hour drive from Accra to interview some of the children about the large family.

Although the man himself was not present, his spokesperson indicated that the estimated number of wives and kids was below the real figure.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh