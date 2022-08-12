General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful media personalities in the country.

Aside from being fluent in English and being a master of the language, she has an infectious smile that makes people fall in love with her.

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaabaanamoah

Source: Instagram

Below are 10 photos of the celebrated multiple award-winning media personality.

1. Glowing in red dress

She wore a red dress that had branch-like patterns on the fabric to create a pattern. The dress was star-studded and hand-beaded to add some spice to the outfit.

The dress was a corset dress with a high neck and a low v-shaped neckline, with long sleeves.

2. Glass nkoa yellow dress

This photo was from September last year, and the ever-gorgeous Nana Aba Anamoah looked mwah.

It was a yellow dress with a low v-neckline that hugged her neck to the back without creating sleeves.

3. Nana Aba Anamoah shines in green and silver

The ever-gorgeous tv personality looked so beautiful in her sparkling green and silver outfit.

She wore short hair so as not to overshadow the sparkling effect of the entire look. To highlight the green effect of her look, she wore red heels with red bottoms.

4. Nana Aba rocks elegant office look

She wore a mixture of lace and silk dress for her official look at work for the day. The dress was a flair bottom and a fitting upper that had a belt to accentuate her figure.

She wore beautiful sets of bracelets to compliment her look.

5. African print and lace combo

African print surely does look good on Nana Aba, even though she doesn't wear them often. In this look which was captured in June 2021, she was seen rocking a fitting dress made of green African print fabric, which was covered with a flair blue lace.

The blue see-through lace was used to create ouff sleeves. She wore a cream pair of heels to go with the dress.

6. Serving wedding guests look

The outfit was dripping with pearls on the left long sleeve part of the dress. The other arm of the dress had two straps to add some spice to the entire look. It was a fitting dress that fell to the floor.

She held her hair in an appointed bun, with her edges perfectly laid to add some beauty to her facial look.

7. Birthday party vibes

Nana Aba Anamoah celebrates her birthday on June 19 every year and she has a set of activities she does to mark the special day. This year, she threw a birthday party before travelling to London for the rest of the birthday celebrations.

She wore an entire Versace look for her birthday party in Ghana. She wore tights and a tank top. It was a private party where she was surrounded by close friends and relatives.

Popular faces at the party were Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah, MamiOhMyHairr, to mention a few.

8. Birthday girl with swag

For her 44th birthday photo shoot, she dazzled in a pink outfit. This outfit was one of the few looks she rocked for the shoot.

In this particular one, she wore a pink pair of trousers with a sleeveless top that had a splash of pink and blue. Nana Aba Anamoah is not known to show off a lot of skin. To cover up, she wore a pink blazer, which was the same shade of pink as that of the trousers.

She switched it up for her birthday. She dropped the usual black frontal wigs and went in for an ombre platinum blonde colour instead.

9. Birthday girl with class

She wore a blue cropped blazer which had long sleeves. She paired it with a pair of blue trousers. She had on an ombre platinum blonde frontal wig.

She lit up the room with her beautiful smile as she posed for the picture.

10. Gold is the colour for the fashion queen

In this photo, she wore a gorgeous yellow-themed dress. It was a corset dress that hugged her figure and accentuated it.

She wore a black wig which was held in a bun, with two curls hanging down from both sides of her face to create a statement.

Source: YEN.com.gh