Joe Mettle and D-Black have earned a Forty Under 40 Awards nomination in the Music And Entertainment Category

Aside from being successful musicians, the two artists are businessmen who own and run a record label

The Forty Under 40 Awards is an award scheme which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate influential business leaders under the age of forty

Ghanaian music stars Joe Mettle, and D-Black made it to the Forty Under 40 Awards nomination list. Under the Music And Entertainment category, the acts earned a nod for contributing to the music scene through their record labels.

While Joe Mettle scored a nomination as CEO and manager of Reverb Studios, his counterpart D-Black picked the nomination for his two companies, Black Avenue Muzik and Live Wire Events. The two music CEOS will go up against Benjamin Garzy Mensah and Bismark Kwame Baah.

The Forty Under 40 Awards celebrates young achievers from various industries committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service. In addition, it recognizes individuals in other sectors such as agriculture, media, education, fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

The winners will be announced on 1st October 2022.

A Dive Into Joe Mettle and D-Black's Businesses

Gospel singer Joe Mettle is the owner and manager of Reverb Studios, a record label, rehearsal and recording studio, and a music and marketing consultancy firm. In addition, Reverb Studios is home to gospel singer Luigi Maclean as a record label.

On the other hand, D-Black runs Black Avenue Muzik with Ghanaian singer S3fa and producer Ronny Turn Me Up as its signees. In addition, his event production house, Live Wire Events, has organized many events, including Stonebwoy's Bhim Nation Concert.

