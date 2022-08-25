Ghanaian singer, KiDi has announced to his ardent fans and followers that the wait for the much-anticipated EP is finally over

The 'Touch it' crooner took to his officially verified Instagram page to break the news as he revealed the name of the EP as '4 Play'

Many fans have thronged the comment section of the post to share their excitement as many say they can't wait for it to drop

Lovable Ghanaian singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, who is popularly known as KiDi, has dropped some good news for his fervent fans and followers.

KiDi. Photo Source: kidimusic

Source: Instagram

The wait is over as the 'Touch It' hitmaker has hinted at dropping a new album soon.

Releasing the news, he took to his officially verified Instagram page, @kidimusic, to announce the wait for his much-anticipated Extended Play (EP) is officially over.

Captioning the photo, he wrote,

4 PLAY EP… coming soon

From the caption, one could tell that the new EP would be titled 4 Play. However, fans and fervent followers of KiDi have rushed to the comment section of the post to share their excitement.

Dropping the news, he shared some photos of his handsome self during a studio performance session. He was wearing a brown sweater and matched his look with a pair of brown trousers and a white vest.

His current song with Movado titled, 'Blessed' is making waves and topping charts both locally and internationally.

The song was released on June 30, 2022, on all streaming platforms, including; YouTube, Spotify and Boomplay.

Watch the official lyrics video below:

Many music lovers and fervent fans of KiDi excited by news

starbuju__ said:

Big play EP

salmanfaaris55 said:

More love to you bro ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

_one.wes said:

Awww Kidi

yawdripe said:

That's awesome #kidi

elvisasare094 said:

We are waiting for that daddy

amaastyles commented:

Oh my … I’m not ready

itz_deya1 commented:

Waiting patiently ❤️

otb_geng commented:

Sugar

