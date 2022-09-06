Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to claims by Nana Tonardo about her children's education and the courses they are studying at university

Tornado sought to discredit Schwar's children's academic credentials but Schwar has denied and blasted him

However, the denial backfired after Schwar made a big gaffe while mentioning the course of one of the twin boys

Social media influencer and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has shot herself in the foot in her recent banter with Nana Tornado.

In an attempt to refute Tornado's claims about her twin sons' schooling, Afia Schwar has rather given more fodder to his claims.

Afia Schwar has goofed in her reply to Nana Tonardo @queenafiaschwarzdenegger. @kingnanatonardo1

Source: Instagram

Tornado fires Afia Schwar and her children in renew beef

Tornado and Afia Schwar, who were once friends, have rekindled their longstanding beef in the last few days.

In one of the many videos shared by Tornado, he claimed that Schwar's twin sons were not smart and only were studying bogus courses at the university.

He claimed that one of the boys, James Ian Geiling Heerdegen, was doing 'dondology', a term used in the local parlance to refer to students studying performing arts and other such courses.

Schwar goofs in reply to Tornado

Refusing to take Tornado's attack on the low, Schwar came at him harder with many claims about his love life and family.

While responding to the claims about Schwar claimed that Tornado was a school dropout, among many negative expressions.

Talking of her son's education, the comedienne tried to shut Tornado up by mentioning her son's courses. But that attempt backfired as she mentioned a non-existent programme.

According to Schwar, James, who is a student at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), is studying "Basic Science" in IT. However, checks by YEN.com.gh indicate there is no such course. The only thing close to what Schwar said is a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (IT) Management.

Watch the video of Schwar's gaffe below:

Schwar's video gets social media laughing

The video of Afia Schwar's response to Tornado has left many people in stitches on social media. Below are some of the hilarious reactions:

christodea_adusei said:

"I think she was trying to expatiate BSc IT ahhhh well what do I know ."

abenaaah said:

"She dnt even know the course her son is studying Basic science o s3 de3n.Saman."

inti_mates5 said:

"This is what happens when you don't know when to keep quiet..hmm."

owuraku_jay_gh said:

"Lol aden a what kinda program is that what b ur own,ur program loss?."

ghartey18 said:

"Hehe basic science di33 s3 class 3 o."

joe_ladijoe said:

"Unaccredited course waa."

Schwar Shares Photo Of Twins From 20 Years Ago, Her Colour Causes Stir

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar recently gave social media users a look into her past by sharing a throwback photo.

The old photo, which dates back to about 20 years ago, shows Schwar holding two babies, her twin sons, James Ian and John Irving Geiling Heerdegen.

Her seemingly dark skin colour in the photo caused a social media stir.

Source: YEN.com.gh