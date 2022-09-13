Miss Malaika 2022, the emerald season is underway after selecting the top 20 finalists to compete for the crown.

These gorgeous beauty queens and their designated Ghanaian fashion designers have showcased their beautiful African print dresses on social media.

Here are selected red carpet-worthy designers for your style inspiration to promote African fashion.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One of Ghana's prestigious beauty pageants, Miss Malaika 2022, has kickstarted this year's season with the finishing school after selecting the top delegates.

Miss Malaika gives young women, mostly university students and graduates, the opportunity to harness their talents and develop philanthropic passions.

The pageant also allows fashion designers to showcase their talents by styling the 20 delegates until the queen receives her crown, cash prize, and car.

This year's event is the emerald season as the organizers celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inception.

The organizers have partnered with one of Ghana's big textile brands to promote made-in-Ghana products.

All the beauty queens are pictured rocking vibrant colors of African fabrics from the premier brand, GTP, designed by various designers showcasing rich African creativity and culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some fashion editors usually want to see the typical floor-length gowns, but YEN.com.gh is making exceptions for exquisite African print styles.

1. Jumpsuit

The colorful daring jumpsuit with a big bow tie and long train sweeping the floor is a red carpet-worthy look for simplicity.

2. Billowing sleeves

Dresses with billowing sleeves are gaining popularity, especially on the red carpet. The designer brilliantly opted for organza to design the shoulder cuts and finishing for the dress length. The patterned, plain fabric added any details to the sleeves.

3. Off-shoulder sleeves

This gorgeous piece will always be in vogue. The jumpsuit will be worn alone with the detached floor-length train and still make a great fashion statement.

4. Corseted dress

When a corset marries African print, the details are always astonishing. This asymmetrical dress also features puff sleeves finished off with ruffles.

5. Turtleneck dress

The breathtaking look is the perfect style inspiration for Muslims who want to stay true to their religion and look elegant on the red carpet. The puff dress has unique details, including tassels and zig zag-shaped accessories to make red-carpet worthy.

Ghanaian Tik Tok Sensation, Hajia Bintu is our style influencer for the week

Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, has been in the news recently for acquiring a brand new car, Jaguar, after her trip to Nigeria.

However, one of Ghana's rising stars, the up-and-coming actress Hajia Bintu, has an eye for quality things, including trendy apparel.

YEN.com.gh writes about her date night fashion choices that are classy or simply elegant.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh