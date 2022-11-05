Multiple award-winning Reggae-Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he's been sabotaged by people in the music industry

Shatta says a lot of people are doing that because they misunderstand him and his position on issues

The artiste has been very vocal on happenings in the music industry that have ruffled many feathers, with the recent one being a war of words between him and his former manager, Bullgod

According to the multiple award-winning artiste popularly known as Shatta Wale, his saboteurs in the industry engage in such acts because they don't understand him and are desirous of creating another person they can use for business purposes.

Speaking to Accra-based Onua FM, the 'On God' hitmaker said during his early days as a struggling artiste till date, some persons in the industry have collaborated to bring him down.

He said the sabotaging began during his bandana days, which is why he doesn't fear calling out people.

Shatta Wale: Dancehall Artiste And Former Manager Bullgod Trade Dirty Secrets In Social Media 'War Of Words'

Shatta Wale, known for his outspokenness on issues in the music industry, is said to have ruffled many feathers. The artiste, who doesn't mince words, uses expletives and threatening language to forcefully make his point on how best he thinks the industry should be positioned.

The latest of such fights, which are always with his fellow industry members, is that of his beef with his former manager, Bullgod.

The duo, who used to be very good friends, have taken to social media to expose each other's secrets, including an allegation that Bullgod was the brain behind the murder of Kwaw Kesse's former manager, Fennec Okyere.

Shatta Wale Goes On Long Angry Rant In Video; Fires Shots At Industry Players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had caused a massive stir on social media after he went on a long angry rant in a video.

Shatta complained that whenever an issue pops up, some people within the industry always have negative things to say about him.

He went on to note that despite the opposition he faces, no one can bring him down.

