Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne Jacinta Ocansey has revealed she has given up on being in a romantic relationship

The self-proclaimed Queen of Ghana comedy made the revelation to media personality Doreen Avio during an interview

Her comment sparked mixed reactions from netizens who were shocked at her reason for giving up on love

Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne Heiress Jacinta has revealed she has given up on romantic relationships. The stand-up comedian known in private circles as Jacinta Asi Ocansey bemoaned that people she was interested in did not take her seriously due to the nature of her profession.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, she said;

I'm not doing relationships again. No one takes me serious. I've realised that they're not willing to see me beyond the craft.

However, the self-proclaimed Queen of Ghana comedy stated that she was content with her single life as attempts to have men she liked to take her serious proved futile.

Netizens React To Heiress Jacinta Giving Up On Love

Source: YEN.com.gh