Nana Kwaku Bonsam visited the area where Prophet Badu Kobi’s church building is located, as reports about the property’s alleged sale continued to spread online

The outspoken traditional priest reacted after hearing claims that the church building was valued between $1.2 million and $1.5 million, insisting the amount was “not a big deal”

Kwaku Bonsam hinted at turning the property into a national shrine if nobody steps in to support Badu Kobi financially during his difficult period

Traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has reacted to reports surrounding Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s alleged church property sale after the estimated price of the building surfaced online.

Badu Kobi’s church building is reportedly valued at $1.5m as Kwaku Bonsam reacts to buying plans. Image credit: Dek360, UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

The outspoken spiritualist recently stormed the area where Glorious Wave Church International’s building is located and openly shared his interest in purchasing the property if it officially goes on sale.

Reported amount of Badu Kobi's church price

During an interview, the 1957 news host disclosed that the church building was reportedly valued between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.

Reacting to the figure, Nana Kwaku Bonsam appeared unbothered by the amount and confidently suggested he could afford it if he truly decided to make the move.

He said:

“It’s not a big deal. When you see me, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

According to him, his interest in the property is not to disgrace Prophet Badu Kobi but rather to help him bounce back financially amid ongoing rumours about struggles surrounding his ministry.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam also appealed to churches and influential people in Ghana to support the preacher during this difficult period instead of turning their backs on him.

Kwaku Bonsam pleaded for Badu Kobi

He stated:

“I hope the churches in Ghana help him. He is even known to be a staunch NDC person, and they are in power; they should help him.”

The traditional priest added that if nobody steps in to assist Badu Kobi and the church property is eventually sold, he would personally buy it and transform it into what he described as a national shrine.

Watch the Instagram video below:

His comments have since generated massive reactions online, with many social media users debating whether the remarks were genuine sympathy, subtle trolling, or simply another controversial public moment from the famous spiritualist.

The discussion comes after several rumours linked Prophet Badu Kobi to financial difficulties and alleged plans to sell church properties.

However, Prophet Badu Kobi has previously denied claims that his ministry has collapsed financially.

Despite the online discussions and growing public attention, there has still been no official confirmation that the church building has been sold at the time of writing.

Prophet Badu Kobi addresses rumours of selling the church to settle debt. Image credit: Glorious Wave Church International/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Badu Kobi broke silence on his finances

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, has finally broken his silence on claims that his church building is up for sale.

The Prophet also addressed rumours that he is selling the property to pay off debts, clarifying that the move is a response to a "divine vision" to relocate.

Speaking in an interview, the renowned man of God stated that the church is moving its location to Sakumono Estate.

Source: YEN.com.gh