Juliet Ibrahim has flaunted her wealth on social media in a new video

The actress was spotted showing off her huge him filled with some expensive cars

Juliet Ibrahim is noted for sharing her life on social media for all to see

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and brand influencer, Juliet Ibrahim, has put her huge mansion on display in a new video she shared on social media to prove she is very rich.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty Ghanaian actress was seen catwalking in a huge edifice believed to be hers.

The actress was seen wearing a black jumpsuit and complimented her outfit with a beautiful yellow blazer.

Built not bought - Juliet Ibrahim shows off huge mansion full of cars in latest video

Source: Original

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She sported a pair of sunglasses and also had on some other accessories to compliment her beauty.

Parked in the magnificent edifice were a number of expensive cars believed to be owned by the actress.

After posting the video, Juliet Ibrahim captioned it:

"Built not Bought. Hustle not Handed. Earned not given. Blessed not Cursed."

Fans react to the video

Lovers of the pretty actress took to the comment section to shower her with sweet words and to also praise her.

officialstanleyabraham had this to say:

"Drip queen"

le_keur_de_la_panthere also wrote:

"So cute"

judibrightxon also commented:

"lots of love"

demthugs noted:

"Hmmn hmmn opor o"

mb_lavish noted:

"You are just too gorgeous"

ben_boateng_official complimented Juliet Ibrahim over her outfit:

"Love your outfit"

cashmere_gh also wrote:

"Nice one lady J.."

teekayclassic_ wrote:

"You’re a queen by all standards"

AFCON 2021: Disappointed Sarkodie Nearly Enters TV as Black Stars lose to Morocco; Video Drops

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie is trending online with his hilarious reaction caught on video as Ghana lost to Morocco in its first match for the AFCON 2021.

In the video, Sarkodie is sighted standing closed to his TV screen as he hysterically twitches watching the Ghana-Morocco match which we sadly lost to by a goal.

Expressing his disappointment, Sarkodie is seen moving closer to the TV trying to enter the pictch to perhaps kick the ball or add up to the number as the twelth player.

Source: YEN.com.gh