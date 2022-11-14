Gospel singer and reverend minister Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, popularly known as Uncle Ato has announced the death of his wife, Amen

Ghanaian gospel musician Uncle Ato, known in private life as Alexander Bruce-Ghartey has been widowed.

Uncle Ato lost his wife, Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey. According to him, she passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The renowned gospel singer announced the sad demise of his wife in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Uncle Ato has lost his wife, Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey Photo source: Uncle Ato

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of his wife, Uncle Ato called for prayers from his followers for him and his family.

"I officially announce the sudden death of my wife Mrs. Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey on Thursday 10th November 2022 . Kindly remember us in prayer," he said.

Albert Ocran, others condole Uncle Ato

The news of the passing of Uncle Ato's wife has triggered a lot of emotional reactions on social media. Many have taken to the post to share their condolence messages.

Albert Ocran said:

"O no!!!! Sorry about your loss. May you find strength in the Lord."

Angela Boakye Dampare said:

"Awwwww, have our deepest condolences!! God is God and He'll always be God!!! Please be consoled in the Lord."

Erasmus Tawiah said:

"It is well the peace of the Lord that surpasses all understanding guide your heart and mind."

Yoel Afranie Adu-Gyamfi Jnr said:

"Deepest condolences to you Boss. May the Lord continue to strengthen you in this hard time."

