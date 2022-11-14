Uncle Ato: Gospel Musician Loses Wife Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey, Ghanaians Condole Him As He Shares Her Photo
- Gospel singer and reverend minister Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, popularly known as Uncle Ato has announced the death of his wife, Amen
- According to his post on social media, Mrs Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022
- Uncle Ato's announcement has sparked many messages of condelnce from his followers on social media
Ghanaian gospel musician Uncle Ato, known in private life as Alexander Bruce-Ghartey has been widowed.
Uncle Ato lost his wife, Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey. According to him, she passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
The renowned gospel singer announced the sad demise of his wife in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Sharing a photo of his wife, Uncle Ato called for prayers from his followers for him and his family.
"I officially announce the sudden death of my wife Mrs. Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey on Thursday 10th November 2022 . Kindly remember us in prayer," he said.
Albert Ocran, others condole Uncle Ato
The news of the passing of Uncle Ato's wife has triggered a lot of emotional reactions on social media. Many have taken to the post to share their condolence messages.
Albert Ocran said:
"O no!!!! Sorry about your loss. May you find strength in the Lord."
Angela Boakye Dampare said:
"Awwwww, have our deepest condolences!! God is God and He'll always be God!!! Please be consoled in the Lord."
Erasmus Tawiah said:
"It is well the peace of the Lord that surpasses all understanding guide your heart and mind."
Yoel Afranie Adu-Gyamfi Jnr said:
"Deepest condolences to you Boss. May the Lord continue to strengthen you in this hard time."
Source: YEN.com.gh