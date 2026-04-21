Concerns have been raised on social media following the court’s decision to grant embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica bail set at GH¢30 million.

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Sympathisers of the embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica raise concerns about the GH¢30m bail granted him. Image credit: Dennislaw

Source: UGC

A concerned citizen took to social media to question the amount, expressing doubt over how the socialite would be able to meet the bail conditions given the circumstances surrounding the case.

Known on X as @iamMrMarfo, the user shared his reaction, questioning how Abu Trica could possibly afford the bail amount while his assets remain frozen as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

“Why is no one talking about the $2.7 million bail given to Abu Trica? How is he supposed to pay that when his bank accounts and assets are frozen?” he wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing responses from other users who also joined the discussion and shared their opinions on the matter.

One user, @iamBoris13, reacted:

“The $3m bail de3 Ei.”

Another user, @kvbrizzy, also added:

“Gh¢30m. FBI dey misbehave waa 😂😂😂😂.”

The reactions highlight the growing public interest and debate surrounding the bail conditions, with many expressing surprise at the figure and questioning its practicality.

Read the X details below.

Source: YEN.com.gh