Fans React As Abu Trica Is Granted GH¢30M Bail, Questions Raised Over Payment Ability
Concerns have been raised on social media following the court’s decision to grant embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica bail set at GH¢30 million.
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A concerned citizen took to social media to question the amount, expressing doubt over how the socialite would be able to meet the bail conditions given the circumstances surrounding the case.
Known on X as @iamMrMarfo, the user shared his reaction, questioning how Abu Trica could possibly afford the bail amount while his assets remain frozen as part of ongoing legal proceedings.
“Why is no one talking about the $2.7 million bail given to Abu Trica? How is he supposed to pay that when his bank accounts and assets are frozen?” he wrote.
The post quickly gained traction, drawing responses from other users who also joined the discussion and shared their opinions on the matter.
One user, @iamBoris13, reacted:
“The $3m bail de3 Ei.”
Another user, @kvbrizzy, also added:
“Gh¢30m. FBI dey misbehave waa 😂😂😂😂.”
The reactions highlight the growing public interest and debate surrounding the bail conditions, with many expressing surprise at the figure and questioning its practicality.
Read the X details below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh