Roger De Sá, assistant to Carlos Queiroz, has broken his silence ahead of their official unveiling on Thursday

The duo, who share a long-standing working relationship, are set to reunite following Queiroz’s appointment as head coach of Ghana

Together, they are expected to spearhead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 World Cup to be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico

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Just days before Ghana unveils a new technical direction following the dismissal of Otto Addo, incoming assistant coach Roger De Sá has offered a revealing preview of what lies ahead under Carlos Queiroz.

Speaking ahead of their official introduction on April 26, De Sá opened up on preparations, the urgency behind the appointment, and the scale of the task facing the new Black Stars leadership.

His comments arrive at a time when expectations are rising, and patience is thin following recent struggles.

Roger De Sá breaks his silence after confirming he has been named as Carlos Queiroz's assistant coach for the Black Stars job. Photo by Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

De Sá speaks ahead of Ghana unveiling

The former goalkeeper confirmed he will arrive in Accra in the coming days to begin work, stressing that there is no time to ease into the role in an interview with KickOff.

"I will fly out on Thursday to Accra to start working straight away," he said.

He also shed light on how swiftly the deal materialised after the departure of Otto Addo.

"I think when the previous coach left, the Ghana FA looked at Carlos Queiroz, and obviously it happened very quickly. Within four to five days, it was done."

That urgency now defines their mission. With limited time before the global showpiece, the technical team has already begun extensive scouting work.

"[I’ve] been watching a lot of films, videos, watching different players with different clubs. The biggest challenge is obviously to select a team without having really enough time. And obviously, the preparations are also very short. You got about two weeks to prepare your team."

Roger De Sa will serve as assistant coach to Carlos Queiroz at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

De Sá admits Ghana job is difficult

The partnership between Queiroz and De Sá is not new. The pair have built a strong working relationship across multiple national teams, including spells with Iran and Egypt, where they reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, according to Ghanasoccernet.

That familiarity could prove vital as Ghana braces for a demanding assignment at the 2026 World Cup.

Still, De Sá is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge. With players scattered across Europe and little time for on-field sessions, assembling a competitive squad will require sharp decisions and quick adaptation.

"Those are the challenges but it comes with a job like this," he said.

“But ja, that's how it is, that's the name of the game,” he adds.

"It's not easy, it's gonna be difficult, but they’re all difficult anyway."

As anticipation builds, Ghana will look to this experienced duo to restore confidence and provide direction.

Their journey begins almost immediately, with little room for error and everything to play for on the world stage.

GFA explains why Queiroz will face media

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz will address the media on Thursday, April 26, at the Alisa Hotel.

The Ghana Football Association outlined three key reasons behind the scheduled press engagement.

Source: YEN.com.gh