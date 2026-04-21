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Obaapayin Janet Oppong: Mother of Late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi Passes Away
Politics

Obaapayin Janet Oppong: Mother of Late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi Passes Away

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
1 min read

Obaapayin Janet Oppong, a woman purported to be the mother of the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has reportedly passed away.

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According to a report by Akwatia TV, the woman died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, after a long period of illness.

Obaapayin Janet Oppong, mother of the late MP, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, reportedly passed away.
Obaapayin Janet Oppong, a woman purported o be the mother of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, reportedly passes away. Photo credit: UGC
Source: UGC

Her demise comes almost 10 months after the death of her son, Ernest Yaw Kumi, who died on Monday, July 7, 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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