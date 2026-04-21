Obaapayin Janet Oppong, a woman purported to be the mother of the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has reportedly passed away.

According to a report by Akwatia TV, the woman died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, after a long period of illness.

Obaapayin Janet Oppong, a woman purported o be the mother of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, reportedly passes away. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Her demise comes almost 10 months after the death of her son, Ernest Yaw Kumi, who died on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh