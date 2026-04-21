Obaapayin Janet Oppong: Mother of Late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi Passes Away
Obaapayin Janet Oppong, a woman purported to be the mother of the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has reportedly passed away.
According to a report by Akwatia TV, the woman died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, after a long period of illness.
Her demise comes almost 10 months after the death of her son, Ernest Yaw Kumi, who died on Monday, July 7, 2025.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.