Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold prediction on the outcome of the 2025/26 Premier League title race during a public appearance

The title battle intensified after Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad, with Erling Haaland scoring the winner

Arsenal currently lead the table with 70 points, but City are just three points behind with a game in hand and a superior momentum in the race

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Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold prediction on the outcome of the ongoing 2025/26 Premier League season as the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City intensifies.

The Premier League is currently reaching a decisive and high-pressure stage, with a neck-and-neck battle between the two English giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold prediction on 2025/26 Premier League title winner

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester City are pushing each other all the way, with every point proving crucial in the race for the crown.

The two powerhouses clashed at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026, in a tense and cagey encounter.

Pep Guardiola’s side came out on top with a 2-1 victory, thanks to a decisive winning goal from Erling Haaland, further tightening the title race.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta’side sit top of the table with 70 points and a +37 goal difference.

However, Manchester City are only three points behind and still have a game in hand, with just a single goal separating the two sides in the standings.

Ronaldo's Premier League prediction

With the season reaching a critical phase, Ronaldo was asked to give his prediction during a recent appearance.

The Portuguese legend met renowned boxing promoter Frank Warren at a Queensberry Promotions event, where the conversation turned to football.

Warren, a known Arsenal supporter, asked Ronaldo who he believes will win the Premier League title. Ronaldo gave a blunt response, saying:

“Hey, you are not going to win the league.”

His remarks have been widely interpreted as backing Manchester City to overtake Arsenal and ultimately win the 2025/26 Premier League title.

How many points City need to win

The result leaves Arsenal on 70 points, with City three behind and holding a game in hand.

What once looked like a comfortable lead has now shrunk dramatically, with the Gunners seeing a nine-point cushion vanish within a week.

For Mikel Arteta and his squad, the pressure is mounting: another near miss would echo recent seasons, where they have fallen short at the final hurdle.

City, meanwhile, are gathering momentum at the perfect time, and a trip to Burnley offers a chance to go top, provided they win with a convincing margin.

With six matches left, Guardiola’s side can still reach 85 points.

Arsenal, with five fixtures remaining, can also hit that same total, meaning any slip could prove decisive.

Goal difference may yet separate the two, with Arsenal currently holding a slender edge.

How Premier League title tie-breakers work

YEN.com.gh previously explained that Arsenal and Man City are locked in a tight Premier League title race, separated only by a few points and goal difference.

If both sides finish level across key metrics, the title could come down to goals scored or head-to-head results, where City currently hold the slight advantage.

Source: YEN.com.gh