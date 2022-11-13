A 62-year-old Ghanaian man, Apostle Pernell Robert Osei-Boakye Esq, was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11

His daughter, Pocket Osei-Boakye, took to Facebook to recount his journey to becoming a lawyer

While some people expressed that the man is an inspiration to them, some netizens celebrated his milestone

Black brilliance and resilience. A Ghanaian man, Apostle Pernell Robert Osei-Boakye Esq, has become an inspiration to many after he was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11.

Photos of a Ghanaian man called to the Bar at 62. Credit: Pocket Osei Boakye.

Source: Facebook

Proud daughter basks in father's achievement

In a Facebook post, his daughter proudly shared pictures of him as she basked in his achievement. Pocket Osei-Boakye recounted that her father had worked in the banking sector with experience spanning over three decades before he decided to return to school.

With determination and resilience, Osei-Boakye Esq, aged 62, finally made it as he joined over 800 who were called to the Bar on Friday, November 11.

''After over 30 years in the banking sector, he saw retirement coming, and his ambitious and resilient self said, 'nope I won't stay home'. So what did he do? [He] went to law school.

Today my spipapi has been called to the bar. He is 60 plus. Proud daughter here,'' his daughter wrote on Facebook.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Pocket Osei-Boakye disclosed that the family is happy about her father's achievement.

''The family is very excited by this great achievement. This is a grass-to-grace achievement looking at the fact that he didn’t have it easy starting life and didn’t have anyone to take him to school when he was young.

''He had to do menial jobs to support his education after senior high. His achievement has put pressure on the rest of his children and family, and we are ready for the challenge,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

People who sighted the post were inspired as many congratulated Osei-Boakye Esq. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below and photos

How netizens celebrated his milestone

Ribeiro Robert posted:

Congrats, counsel.

Francis Kennedy Ocloo said:

Very inspiring. Congratulations.

Pearl T-Sq posted:

Awww. Congrats to your dad.

Samuel Makafui posted:

Congratulations to dad.

Eric Tosčar commented:

Congrats to my in-law.

Pocket Osei Boakye replied:

Eric Tosčar, I'll let him know. Thank you.

HisHoliness Menna Kutin commented:

Congratulations, my brother. Wishing you success at the bar.

Hakeem Nurideen said:

Big congratulations to Poppy! Such passion is what we desire to bring forth development.

Boachie Ansah Rhoda posted:

Congratulations to him. This is so inspiring.

Elorm Wemegah said:

Wow! Very impressive. Congratulations to your dad.

Benjamin Tetteh Amartey posted:

That's awesome! Congratulations.

Leo Owusu Afriyie commented:

Congratulations to daddy. May this open more doors for him.

Faustine Akwa posted:

Absolutely inspiring! Congratulations to him.

