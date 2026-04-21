Klaudia Glam has reportedly passed on in the hospital on Monday, April 20, 2026, a day after being struck by a vehicle in London

The British influencer had been involved in a heated altercation with another woman moments before the tragic car accident happened

Klaudia Glam's best friend confirmed her untimely demise, triggering mixed reactions from many netizens on social media

Klaudia Zakrzewska, popularly known as Klaudia Glam, a UK influencer, has reportedly passed away days after her serious car accident in London.

UK influencer Klaudia Glam passes away after being struck by a car following a heated public altercation with an alleged rival. Photo source: @klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

The news of Klaudia Glam's untimely passing was announced by her close friend on social media on Monday, April 20, 2026.

She had been battling for her life at a medical facility for days following the incident involving another woman, believed to be a fellow influencer and rival, RielleUK.

What happened to UK influencer Klaudia Glam?

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, Klaudia Glam got into an argument with RielleUK in London, which led to a heated public altercation with footage of the incident going viral on social media.

The exact cause of the dispute between the two influencers outside the Inca club in Mayfair remains unknown.

However, netizens have speculated that Klaudia and Rielle had been feuding over a well-known male rapper.

The heated exchanges between the two women soon turned deadly as an angry RielleUK allegedly entered her luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicle and allegedly ran over her rival, leaving her unconscious and in critical condition.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene of the incident and transported Klaudia to the hospital, where she was reportedly declared brain-dead.

Following her demise, the late influencer's best friend took to social media to mourn her demise and detailed how her tragic demise had emotionally affected her.

She wrote:

"I am the one left with the memory of watching my best friend, someone I love, get killed right in front of me… left there, fighting for their life, slipping away."

The X post announcing the demise of UK influencer Klaudia Glam is below:

RielleUK arrested after Klaudia Glam's car accident

Following the tragic incident, reports indicated that a woman believed to be RielleUK was arrested on charges of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink-driving.

Despite the police not officially confirming her identity, social media users have pointed at the 29-year-old influencer as the suspect in custody.

Miami-based influencer Ashlee Jenae is found dead on a trip to Tanzania. Image credit: Lene D'aout

Source: Facebook

Two other individuals, a 50-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, are also reportedly receiving medical treatments after sustaining injuries from the incident.

DCI Alison Foxwell of the Metropolitan Police is currently leading the investigations into the incident.

Klaudia Glam's passing stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bebedehoux commented:

"Her friends that were fighting should get arrested too. Everyone should face consequences."

DrizzyDreDreams said:

"RIP to the person who died. Such a tragic and unnecessary situation."

ManLykeFresh wrote:

"This is so tragic and heartbreaking. Such a pointless and meaningless death. Shouldn’t have escalated to that level. I will save my verbal tirade and just pray for Klaudia’s family as they deal with this tragedy. RIP young lady. I hope justice comes your way for this tragedy."

American influencer Ashlee Jenae dies in Tanzania

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ashlee Jenae died while vacationing with her boyfriend in Tanzania.

Reports indicated that the American influencer was found lifeless days after getting engaged with her romantic partner Joe McCann.

Source: YEN.com.gh