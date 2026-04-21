Fredyma Dismisses Agya Koo's The Base Party: "It Won't Go Anywhere"

Veteran producer Fred Kyei Mensah has questioned the viability of Ghana's new political movement, The Base: Ghana First Party

Fredyma noted Ghana's political landscape is firmly dominated by NPP and NDC, limiting new parties' success

He highlighted the financial and structural challenges new political movements face in Ghana's entrenched system

Veteran sound engineer and producer Fred Kyei Mensah has cast doubt on the viability of a new political movement being championed by actor Alexander Kofi Adu, saying it is unlikely to succeed in Ghana’s entrenched two-party system.

George Oti Bonsu and Agya Koo are the faces behind The Base, Ghana's newest political party. Photo source: @realagyakoo

Source: UGC

Speaking on Starr Showbiz on Starr 103.5 FM, Fredyma argued that Ghana’s political landscape remains firmly dominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), making it difficult for new entrants like the proposed Ghana First Party, also known as “The Base,” to gain traction.

“Ghana for now is NDC and NPP. Forget it… all the other tangents will not end anywhere,” he said, dismissing the prospects of the new movement.

Fredyma questioned the foundation of emerging political groups, suggesting that some are created not necessarily to win power but to gain relevance or bargaining strength during election periods.

“This is a façade… something to position themselves so that during elections, others will come and negotiate with them,” he added.

He also highlighted the financial and structural demands of building a viable political party, noting that nationwide offices and organisation take years to establish, an advantage long held by the NPP and NDC since the start of Ghana’s Fourth Republic in 1992.

“For a new party to survive, it’s not a joke…You need time and strong structures,” he said.

Fredyma’s comments come after Agya Koo announced plans to launch the Ghana First Party to challenge the dominance of the two major parties. However, the producer maintains that Ghana’s political system remains deeply rooted, leaving little room for new movements to thrive.

Agya Koo denies claims of Kennedy Agyapong’s affiliation with his new political party, Ghana First (The Base). Image credit: Eliasjoy Multimedia, PaaKwesi Media

Source: Facebook

Agya Koo on Ken Agyapong and The Base

Meanwhile, Agya Koo has addressed rumours that Kennedy Agyapong is affiliated with his new political party, The Base - Ghana First.

This came after the movie star reportedly stormed Accra to officially register his party, as well as Kantamanto to campaign for the movement.

Prophet Telvin's resurfaced prophecy on 'The Base party'

YEN.com.gh also reported that netizens have linked the emergence of The Base Movement to a prophecy made by Prophet Telvin Sowah, which predicted the rise of a new political group ahead of the 2028 elections.

According to some netizens, the description closely matches the formation and leadership structure of The Base Movement.

While some interpret the situation as a possible fulfilment of prophecy, others argue that the coincidence is being overstated and should not be taken as political or spiritual confirmation.

Source: YEN.com.gh