Popular Ghanaian influencer and socialite Hajia Bintu has left many in awe of her looks after she dropped photos rocking an office look

In the photos, she was spotted wearing a pink pair of trousers and blazer, which she paired with a white long sleeves shirt and black heels

Many of her fervent followers have been lovestruck by her looks as she looked all covered up in the photos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular TikToker and internet sensation Hajia Bintu has dropped stunning photos on social media rocking an office look as many netizens are left in awe of her classiness.

Hajia Bintu. Photo Source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

In the photo, she was spotted wearing a white long sleeves shirt that was unbuttoned at the top. She covered the white shirt with a pink long sleeves blazer. She then paired it with a pair of trousers that had the same shade of pink as that of the blazer.

She wore a lace frontal bob wig that was parted on the side to create a lovely style, with one side tucked behind her ears while the other side covered a part of her face.

Hajia Bintu slayed her look with a lovely pair of pointed black stiletto heels that were about 6 inches long.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Captioning the carousel post on her official Instagram page, she wrote,

Keep it cool.

Many of her ardent followers have admired her appearance as she looks decent and all covered up in these set of photos.

Reactions as Hajia Bintu rocks pink suit in recent photos

rich_kelly_pounds_777 said:

Bintu of Ghana

law.ren.cya__ commented:

So lovely ❤️❤️

emmanuellaoppong3 remarked:

My role model ❤️

ms.stella_eli commented:

Pretty in pink

black.is.beauty__ said:

Pretty❤️❤️❤️

Hajia Bintu Slays In White Swimwear, Sultry Video Shows Her Walking Out Of Pool

YEN.com.gh previously reported that internet sensation and influencer, Hajia Bintu, has caused a commotion on social media after a video of her walking out of a pool in her swimwear surfaced online.

In a video sighted on the official website of a popular blogging site, Nkonkonsa, Hajia Bintu was spotted wearing a white two-piece swimsuit and walking out of a pool towards the poolside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh