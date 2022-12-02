On a quest to uplift their spirits ahead of the match between Ghana and Uruguay, Ghana football supporters were captured making merry outside the stadium

Ghana and Uruguay played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar in a neck-and-neck game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they wish the Black Stars a successful game

Ghanaian football supporters in Qatar are in high spirits ahead of the game between Uruguay.

Ghanaians singing and dancing to uplift their spirits ahead of game between Uruguay. Photo Source: @pulseghana @zionfelixdotcom

In a series of videos that have surfaced on social media, the supporters were spotted dancing to Black Sherif's smashing hit song 'Second Sermon'.

They were spotted outside the Al Janoub Stadium, where the match was played.

Clad in Ghana colours and waving the flag of Ghana high in the air, they uplifted their spirits with Ghanaian songs.

Below are videos of the celebrations:

Reactions as Ghanaians dance and make merry ahead of game between Ghana and Uruguay

mr.pencil_celebrity remarked:

Ghana to the up

pl4yboi_eddy remarked:

They should be playing the 2010 World Cup song

justme_joy22 said:

Suarez di asem b3ba oo. Today bi today. Go Black Stars Ghana ❤️

nhyiraunique9 commented:

Eiii The hype is too muchooo. We should just relax and celebrate after the game. Am so scared and shaking

abisoneyes said:

FIFA made a mistake for not hosting the world cup in Ghana

afiapapabiowusuwaa stated:

Ghana makes this WC jorm !!!✌️✌️❤️❤️❤️❤️

iammichaelmartinmensah commented:

World Cup yi de as3m aba ooo

akua_agyeiwaah_kordie said:

Victory awaits us today go Ghana go Black Stars

Ghana Vs Uruguay: Reactions Of Ghanaians Ahead of Game At The World Cup 12 Years On

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana Black Stars will meet Uruguay on December 2, 2022, after 12 years of meeting them at the FIFA World Cup.

With heightened emotions and many people predicting the game's outcome based on history, Ghanaians are seeking revenge for what happened at a previous game in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh