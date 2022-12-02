Ghana Vs Uruguay: Ghanaians In High Spirits Outside Stadium Ahead Of Game, Videos Drop
- On a quest to uplift their spirits ahead of the match between Ghana and Uruguay, Ghana football supporters were captured making merry outside the stadium
- Ghana and Uruguay played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar in a neck-and-neck game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
- The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they wish the Black Stars a successful game
Ghanaian football supporters in Qatar are in high spirits ahead of the game between Uruguay.
In a series of videos that have surfaced on social media, the supporters were spotted dancing to Black Sherif's smashing hit song 'Second Sermon'.
They were spotted outside the Al Janoub Stadium, where the match was played.
Clad in Ghana colours and waving the flag of Ghana high in the air, they uplifted their spirits with Ghanaian songs.
Ghana Vs Uruguay: Reactions from Ghanaians ahead of historic match, many release their frustrations on Luis Suarez
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Below are videos of the celebrations:
Reactions as Ghanaians dance and make merry ahead of game between Ghana and Uruguay
mr.pencil_celebrity remarked:
Ghana to the up
pl4yboi_eddy remarked:
They should be playing the 2010 World Cup song
justme_joy22 said:
Suarez di asem b3ba oo. Today bi today. Go Black Stars Ghana ❤️
nhyiraunique9 commented:
Eiii The hype is too muchooo. We should just relax and celebrate after the game. Am so scared and shaking
abisoneyes said:
FIFA made a mistake for not hosting the world cup in Ghana
afiapapabiowusuwaa stated:
Ghana makes this WC jorm !!!✌️✌️❤️❤️❤️❤️
iammichaelmartinmensah commented:
World Cup yi de as3m aba ooo
akua_agyeiwaah_kordie said:
Victory awaits us today go Ghana go Black Stars
Ghana Vs Uruguay: Reactions Of Ghanaians Ahead of Game At The World Cup 12 Years On
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana Black Stars will meet Uruguay on December 2, 2022, after 12 years of meeting them at the FIFA World Cup.
With heightened emotions and many people predicting the game's outcome based on history, Ghanaians are seeking revenge for what happened at a previous game in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh