Popular Ghanaian woman of God, Evangelist Patricia Oduro well known as Nana Agradaa has shared her experience in Ghana's prison cells in a video

She hinted that it was a tough moment for her due to the heat and the mosquitoes that visited the cells at night made it unbearable

Many netizens have reacted to the video as they comment on her accent and the statements she made

The founder and leader of Heaven Way International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro who is popularly known as Nana Agadraa has recounted her experience in the prisons in Ghana.

Nana Agradaa preaching at her church.

After close to two months of allegedly frauding her church members, Nana Agradaa has broken her silence after she was remanded into police custody.

According to the spiritualist who turned into a pastor, she hinted that the heat in the prison cells was unbearable.

Nana Agradaa further stated that the only friends she knew were the mosquitoes who visited the cells at night.

Making some claims in the video, she noted that even though she has returned to her home and is sleeping comfortably under the air condition, she explained that heat does emit from her body; adding that she has not recovered yet.

She further added that now that she is out of the grips of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), she is not ready to engage in any banter with anyone.

She clarified that Rev Obofour, who is currently in a banter with Owusu Bempah, is on his own because she has not yet recovered from her prison experience.

Reactions from netizens on Nana Agradaa's prison experience

ericnanaprah said:

In recovering position so no drama till further notice

akuapee9 commented:

Agradaaa ama mafe me Maame oo. mareria paaaa

unique_yeboah said:

Eeii eeii eeii this woman dea she’s a whole mood

akua_rossy commented:

Yooo Mararia

maadoma_adoma said:

Mararia test is necessary

__loisyy remarked:

The person that does her makeup is the worse enemy of her life, if she does it too I guess she’s doing herself cos

