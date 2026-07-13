Ghanaian musician Mozato released Shame on You, South Africa to call out the country's crime, poverty and corruption

South Africans flooded TikTok with videos using the song's sound, turning the criticism into a viral celebration

Fans invited Mozato to perform in South Africa and called the reggae-inspired track the song of the year

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A Ghanaian musician, Mozato, set out to hold South Africa accountable through music and ended up accidentally handing the country its newest banger.

Ghanaian Man Mozato's 'Shame on You South Africa' Diss Song Goes Viral as SA Embraces the Criticism

Source: TikTok

Mozato's reggae-inspired track Shame on You, South Africa* released in June, was written to shine a light on crime, poverty and corruption, but it has taken on a completely different life on TikTok.

Rather than reacting with anger or dismissal, thousands of South Africans have been using the song's sound in their own videos, turning a pointed critique into one of the most shared tracks on the platform.

The clip spread fast enough to push the song onto Spotify and YouTube as well, where streaming numbers have continued climbing alongside the TikTok buzz.

South Africa turns criticism into celebration

South Africans flooded Mozato's comment section with a mixture of humour and genuine appreciation. @Coach H | StartUp Whisperer set the tone with a joke, writing:

"What a time to be South African, even making us our December songs on our behalf, bandla, can we book you to come perform?"

Linda confirmed the song had already found its way into nightlife, writing:

"We dance for it in clubs in SA. We love it so much as South Africans."

@Shadrack sk extended a direct invitation for Mozato to visit Johannesburg, while @mrs_makhubs suggested he consider giving the track an amapiano makeover before bringing it to South African stages.

Others simply marvelled at the attention, with comments reading "A whole song for us?" and "Song of the year 2026."

Several users reflected on what the reaction says about South African culture online. @MandlaNate put it plainly: "In South Africa we turn lemon to lemonade," and @Sirius (Pty) Ltd quipped that South Africans were unbothered emotionally, even while loving every second of the song.

See Mozato's diss track to South Africa and shared on TikTok below:

Why Mozato's song resonated with South Africans

The unexpected embrace of Shame on You, South Africa speaks to the power of a genuinely infectious beat.

Mozato crafted the track to address the real challenges faced by foreign nationals in the country, but the groove proved impossible to ignore regardless of the listener's perspective.

What began as a call-out has become something closer to a cross-border moment of connection, with Ghanaian and South African social media users sharing the same sound for very different reasons.

For Mozato, the reaction represents a viral breakthrough that no marketing strategy could have engineered.

The invitation to perform in South Africa, extended repeatedly across his comment section, suggests the song's journey may be far from over.

Source: YEN.com.gh