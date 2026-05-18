Mzbel's manager, Emmanuel Boafo Opare, known as Mod Dee, was involved in a ghastly accident on the Aburi Road on Friday, May 15, 2026

The Shadout TV founder had travelled to Pope John Senior High School with his sister to pick up his younger brother before the crash at Aburi

Mod Dee and his family members escaped the accident with only minor injuries, with a video shared by Shadout TV showing the extent of the damage

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Ghanaian musician Mzbel’s manager, Emmanuel Boafo Opare, popularly known as Mod Dee, has reportedly been involved in a ghastly accident.

Mzbel's manager Mod Dee reportedly survives a ghastly accident on the Aburi road on May 15, 2026. Image credit: @mzbbeldaily, @shadouttvnews

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the Shadout TV founder was returning to Accra from a trip to Koforidua when he was involved in the accident on the Aburi Road.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, May 15, 2026, and despite leaving his car mangled, the artist manager and his family members managed to escape unscathed, suffering only minor injuries.

Mzbel's manager had reportedly headed to Pope John Senior High School with his sister to pick up his younger brother when the accident occurred. A video shared by his outfit, Shadout TV, showed the aftermath of the crash, with the vehicle looking heavily damaged.

Mod Dee is an experienced Ghanaian artist manager, promoter, and writer, known for being the manager of 16 Years hitmaker, but also for his work with a legion of other popular superstars.

He has worked with many well-known artists, including VVIP, Kofi Mole, and others, and operates the online platform Shadout TV.

Below is an Instagram video with details of the crash involving Mzbel’s manager, Mod Dee.

Mzbel’s manager’s accident stirs sympathy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Mzbel’s manager, Mod Dee, and his siblings escaping with their lives following an accident on the Aburi road.

see_kweku said:

"Speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 to the victims."

gracewoode75 wrote:

"This is so sad 😢😢😢."

GDBIRFSEYJNKOHP commented:

"He had bad shock absorbers. This happened to me while driving a KIA Pride while descending those Aburi hills, also on a rainy day. Shock absorbers are not to be ignored."

Akim Oda MP’s aide dies in accident

The news of Mzbel’s manager surviving a ghastly accident hit the news cycle around the same time it emerged that Kofi Nti, an aide to the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, had passed away in a car accident.

According to reports, the deceased was travelling with three others in a Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup truck on the Akyem Oda–Nkwanta road on Saturday, May 16, 2026, when the accident occurred.

Their car reportedly hit another car head-on, leading to the aide reportedly passing away on the spot. The three other occupants of the vehicle sustained critical injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Below is a Twitter post with details of the accident that took Kofi Nti’s life.

Mzbel's son Komfo Black grabs attention on the TGMA awards red carpet in a fully beaded face mask. Image credit: Mzbel, GhBrain

Source: TikTok

Mzbel's son steals show at TGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel's son, Komfo Black, grabbed attention alongside his mother at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The veteran musician stormed the red carpet in a sparkling gold fringed gown, while her son became the talk of the day, wearing a fully beaded face mask.

Source: YEN.com.gh