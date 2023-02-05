Award-winning Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson says she wants to have another baby in the near future

The mother-of-one and founder of Just Like Mama creche school explained that she wants to have another baby girl

The style influencer is among the A-lister actress with a unique fashion sense and expensive taste for designer brands

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has disclosed in her latest interview that she wants to have another baby.

In an exclusive interview with Accra-based television station, GTV, the award-winning actress shared details about how she nearly gave birth to her first child in a car.

Yvonne Nelson, actress, and entrepreneur said because her water broke at home, she almost had her baby but with the help of a neighbor she got to the hospital on time.

Reminiscing the unforgettable experience that day amid the bad roads leading to the hospital, she had to endure some much pain.

Yvonne recalled that the doctors criticized her for putting her life and that of her unborn child at risk after she was taken to the recovery room.

The movie director and producer reiterated that she has found a new to live happily after welcoming her beautiful daughter.

Yvonne Nelson disclosed that she will be very happy to have another baby, but not anytime soon.

She added that she wishes for girls and not a boy. Asked what she wishes to see her daughter become, the Film Maker said she wishes to see her daughter grow beautifully, and intelligent and become a lady with value.

