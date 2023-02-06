Hatayspor and Black Stars midfielder Christian Atsu has reportedly been found alive following the devastating earthquake which hit parts of Turkey on Monday.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey including Hatay where Atsu currently lives and plays for the local team.

Atsu was one of the many people who got trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

Christian Atsu has reportedly been rescued

Source: Twitter

Christian Atsu found and sent to the hospital

After many hours of rescue efforts, the former Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle star is reported to have been found alive.

According to a report The Guardian UK, Atsu was found with injuries to his right foot and also had difficulty breathing. The report added that he had already been moved to a hospital for treatment.

