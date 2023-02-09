A Ghanaian policeman has opened up on his friendship with talented winger Christian Atsu

In an interview with Brighter Media, George Inkoom says he and Atsu attended the same Senior high School in Ghana

He also praised Atsu and commended him for supporting the needy

A schoolmate of Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu has gone public over news that his friend is still missing in the aftermath of the dreaded earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on BRIGHTER MEDIA on YouTube, George Inkoom, a policeman by profession said he and Christian Atsu attended Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School located at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region.

George Inkoom talks about Christian Atsu and his reaction amid the Turkey earthquake Photo credit @Brighter Media/ YouTube @Simon Galloway – PA Images/Getty Images

A former footballer himself, George said his friendship with Atsu blossomed when the latter joined Cheetah FC at Kasoa when he was seeking to go abroad.

“Atsu and I both played for the school team. But I really got close to him during his time at Cheetah FC when he used to train with them”.

Quizzed about news surrounding Atsu in relation to the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, George said he is not a happy person.

He said when he first heard the news he sent a message to Atsu but is yet to get any response.

He added that he and others who know the former Newcastle winger have high hopes that they will hear good news about his whereabouts.

The man extolled Christian Atsu for the charitable works he does in support of the needy and less privileged

Ghanaians' reaction to the interview

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed optimism that the Hatayspor winger will be rescued from the rubble of the earthquake.

OKB1:

God be with Atsu where ever he is

AshantiAccratv:

God be with him where ever he is

kwame energy tv:

Everything will be fine Atsu we love you

Adofo Asa:

God let ur will be done

Christian Atsu not found

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Hatayspor deputy chairman and press spokesperson Mustafa Özat said it is an unfortunate turn of events for the club and the family of the player who have been on edge since Monday, February 6, 2023.

"I received information that Christian Atsu was removed from the rubble, but the information received at the moment is that Atsu and Taner Savut are under the rubble, I hope good news will come as soon as possible," he said.

