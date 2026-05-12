Akosua Serwaa Fosuh’s “Water for All” borehole project was officially commissioned in Oyoko, Koforidua

Team Legal Wives, the women supporting Daddy Lumba’s first wife after his passing, played a major role in the touching initiative

Organisers shared that nine more community projects are reportedly on the way following the successful commissioning

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, the first wife of the late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, was honoured in an emotional way after a borehole project named after her was commissioned in Oyoko, a community in Koforidua.

Huge cheers as Akosua Serwaa and Team Legal Wives commission borehole project in Ghana. Image credit: The Cosovo Talk, Akosua Serwaa Addict

Source: TikTok

The project, known as the “Akosua Serwaa Fosuh Water for All Project,” was officially unveiled on Saturday, May 10, 2026, during a colourful ceremony attended by traditional leaders, community members, supporters, and Team Legal Wives.

Team Legal wives commissioned a borehole

Videos circulating on TikTok captured moments from the commissioning ceremony as residents gathered around the newly constructed borehole while prayers, speeches, and goodwill messages filled the atmosphere.

One touching moment was the borehole being officially opened, with water flowing for the first time before excited onlookers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The project appeared deeply symbolic, especially because it came at a time when Akosua Serwaa Fosuh had been receiving emotional support following the passing of Daddy Lumba.

Team Legal Wives, the women standing behind her during this difficult period, transformed their support into a lasting humanitarian gesture for the people of Oyoko.

A plaque mounted beside the facility stated that the borehole was donated in fulfilment of a vision to make clean water available to all mankind as a basic human right. The inscription also credited Team Legal Wives and Husbands Worldwide for supporting the initiative.

Another message shared online by supporters showed that the project was only the beginning, adding that nine more projects were reportedly on the way.

The statement praised the group’s philanthropic heart, commitment to society, and dedication to helping people.

Watch another TikTok video below:

The commission was on Mother's Day

The event also coincided with Mother’s Day celebrations, making the occasion even more emotional.

A heartfelt message shared during the programme prayed for God’s blessings and protection over mothers for their sacrifices, love, and strength.

For many people online, the project represented far more than a borehole. It symbolised unity, compassion, loyalty, and the power of women standing firmly behind one another in difficult moments.

Others also praised the initiative for directly impacting lives instead of remaining only ceremonial support.

As videos from the event continue to spread online, many Ghanaians have applauded Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and Team Legal Wives for bringing hope and relief to the Oyoko community while honouring Daddy Lumba’s legacy through humanity and service.

Akosua Serwaa’s name appears on bottled water in Ghana. Image credit: Bawumia & Ohemaa_maame1

Source: UGC

Akosua Serwaa's bottled water brand surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, stepped into business as her branded bottled water surfaced on the market.

The product featured her image and the label “Akosua Serwaa Kids Football,” hinting at a possible link to youth football support.

The move quickly got people talking online, as many reacted to her transition from private life to a visible business venture.

Source: YEN.com.gh