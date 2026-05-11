A police inspector stationed at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region, Bright Appiah Danquah, has been arrested over allegations of armed robbery

In a bizarre twist, he reportedly left his mobile phone at the scene of one robbery and later went to a police station to report it as stolen

The suspect, along with three alleged accomplices, has been remanded into custody as investigations continue into the disturbing case

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A police inspector stationed at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region, identified as Bright Appiah Danquah, has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a series of armed robberies targeting mobile money (MoMo) vendors in Kumasi and surrounding communities.

Authorities say he is suspected of attacking more than eight vendors in separate incidents.

Police inspector reportedly arrested over an alleged Mobile Money robberies in Kumasi. Photo credit: UGC & Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In one unusual incident, the suspect allegedly left his mobile phone behind on a victim’s counter after completing a robbery.

A publication by Crimechecknewsgh indicate that he later went ahead of the victim to the Adiebeba Police Station to lodge a complaint that his phone had been stolen, and even requested that officers trace the device.

The situation reportedly left officers and the victim shocked when both parties arrived at the station to report related incidents.

Victim describes traumatic gunpoint ordeal

One of the victims, Victoria Arkoh, speaking to Crime Check, recounted a distressing experience in which she said the inspector robbed her of GH₵38,600 at gunpoint.

She explained that the incident left her traumatised to the extent that she urinated on herself, and the situation also affected her one-year-old baby.

She further noted that when she later went to the Kumasi Central Police Station to report the matter, she was informed that several other MoMo vendors had already filed similar complaints against the same suspect.

Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah and three alleged accomplices, comprising one other police officer and two civilians, have consequently been remanded into custody as investigations continue.

Read the Facebook post below:

Policemen who foiled Tema MoMo robbery promoted

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno had promoted seven officers for their bravery and swift response during a recent MoMo robbery.

The officers were recognised for engaging armed suspects, who were later shot and arrested after a chase and exchange of gunfire.

Source: YEN.com.gh